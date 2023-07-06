TestFlight accepting visionOS apps as Vision Pro developer kit availability nears

On Thursday, Apple announced that developers can now submit beta apps built with Xcode 15 to TestFlight. In other words, this means that developers can invite users to try out versions of their apps built for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and even visionOS 1.

TestFlight readies for visionOS and Apple Vision Pro

As detailed on the Apple Developer website, apps built with Xcode 15 beta 3 – which was released to developers on Wednesday – can now be submitted to TestFlight for internal and external testing. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple platform that lets developers easily invite other people to try out beta apps before they are released on the App Store.

iOS 17, for example, introduces many new APIs such as interactive widgets, Tap to Present ID, Apple Pay Later Merchandising, and Sensitive Content Analysis. But perhaps the biggest news is the fact that TestFlight is now ready for visionOS, the operating system of the recently announced Apple Vision Pro.

Although Apple Vision Pro won’t hit stores until 2024, Apple will begin inviting a few select developers to try out the new device starting this month. And, of course, these developers will be able to use TestFlight to distribute and run their beta apps on the device. The announcement also comes ahead of the first public beta of iOS 17, which should be released in the coming days.

A few days ago, Apple had already added support for visionOS apps to App Store Connect, the platform where developers can submit apps to the App Store and TestFlight. This came after the first visionOS SDK was released to developers.

Starting today, Apple’s global community of developers will be able to create an entirely new class of spatial computing apps that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable extraordinary new experiences. With the visionOS SDK, developers can utilize the powerful and unique capabilities of Vision Pro and visionOS to design brand-new app experiences across a variety of categories including productivity, design, gaming, and more.

For users, TestFlight is available for free on the App Store. For developers, more details can be found on the App Store Connect.

Read also