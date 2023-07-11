 Skip to main content

iOS 17 beta 3 changes, Threads bursts onto the scene, Vision Pro rollout

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 11 2023 - 4:05 pm PT
0 Comments
Benjamin and Chance reminisce on the 15th year anniversary of the App Store, discuss all the changes in iOS 17 beta 3, and analyze Meta’s successful launch of Twitter alternative Threads. There are also details about the planned retail rollout for Apple Vision Pro and Apple TV+ ramps up its theatrical distribution strategy for original movies.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

