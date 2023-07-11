iOS 17 beta 3 changes, Threads bursts onto the scene, Vision Pro rollout

Benjamin and Chance reminisce on the 15th year anniversary of the App Store, discuss all the changes in iOS 17 beta 3, and analyze Meta’s successful launch of Twitter alternative Threads. There are also details about the planned retail rollout for Apple Vision Pro and Apple TV+ ramps up its theatrical distribution strategy for original movies.
Sponsored by Roborock: Roborock empowers people to do more of the things they love by taking care of the chores they hate. Check out Roborock’s incredible Prime Day deals! Explore a wide range of Roborock vacuums and save up to 45% OFF.
Sponsored by Factor: Factor has everything I need for a week of flavorful, nutritious eats. Head to factormeals.com/happyhour50 and use code happyhour50 to get 50% off your first box.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladderlife.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- iOS 17 beta 3: Here’s what’s new
- Threads hits 100 million users in just 5 days, toppling record set by ChatGPT
- Apple has arrived to the Threads party as new platform approaches 100M users
- Threads now available to download: Meta’s new microblogging
- Confirmed: That’s the real Apple Fellow Phil Schiller on Threads
- Porsche unveils revamped CarPlay experience with climate controls and more
- GM dealers aren’t happy future EVs won’t support CarPlay
- Vision Pro launch at retail stores is Apple’s most complex rollout ever, will require appointment to buy
- Apple shares official trailer for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ in theaters October
- Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ arriving in theaters worldwide in November before streaming on Apple TV+
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments