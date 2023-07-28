 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 price hikes, Vision Pro third-party apps, iOS 17 beta 4 changes

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 28 2023 - 8:32 am PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Chance discuss all the changes in iOS 17 beta 4, plus Apple starts handing out dev kits for Apple Vision Pro … but will developers make apps for a brand new niche platform? There are also rumors of an iPhone 15 Pro price hike, and Apple threatens to end iMessage/FaceTime in the UK if a new law goes into effect that would weaken the platform’s end-to-end encryption security.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladderlife.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by Masterclass: Unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com