iPhone 15 price hikes, Vision Pro third-party apps, iOS 17 beta 4 changes

Benjamin and Chance discuss all the changes in iOS 17 beta 4, plus Apple starts handing out dev kits for Apple Vision Pro … but will developers make apps for a brand new niche platform? There are also rumors of an iPhone 15 Pro price hike, and Apple threatens to end iMessage/FaceTime in the UK if a new law goes into effect that would weaken the platform’s end-to-end encryption security.

