 Skip to main content

Apple Pay now live in Vietnam as international expansion continues

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Aug 7 2023 - 11:48 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Pay

A report last month revealed that Apple Pay was coming to Vietnam after the country’s Ministry of Industry and Trade accidentally shared a news story about the launch of the platform there. But now it seems Apple Pay is finally live and available to users in the country.

Apple Pay comes to Vietnam

As noted by Twitter user Aaron, Apple has just updated its backend to enable Apple Pay in Vietnam. Local bank TPBank has launched a new webpage to confirm that its customers can now add their cards to the Wallet app.

“Apple Pay has made its debut in Vietnam, providing a new and convenient payment option for Apple users in the country. […] With the introduction of Apple Pay in Vietnam, it is expected to further boost the adoption of cashless payment methods in the country,” said Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade last month.

The news of Apple Pay now available in Vietnam comes three months after the company opened its online store in the country. The company’s vice president of retail Deirdre O’Brien said at the time that Apple plans to bring even more services to the country.

With Apple Pay, iPhone and Apple Watch users can pay in stores using their devices by holding them near the credit and debit card reader. Apple Pay also works online for apps and website. In this case, the feature is also available for iPad and Mac users. Apple Pay is now available in more than 80 countries around the world.

Earlier this year, Apple Pay was launched in Guatemala, El Salvador, Panama and Honduras. And according to a recent rumor, the platform is coming soon to Chile as well.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution fi…
Vietnam

Vietnam

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.