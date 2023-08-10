As we’ve heard from multiple sources, Apple is expected to raise the prices of at least some iPhone 15 models. The new phones are likely to be announced in mid-September, and following a poll asking whether our readers would be willing to pay a higher price for the iPhone 15 Pro, we now want to know what new feature would convince you to pay more for the new phones.

iPhone 15 Pro may get more expensive

As I mentioned in a previous article, the price of the iPhone has remained pretty much the same for years. However, in 2017, Apple set a new price floor for its high-end smartphone, as the iPhone X hit stores with a retail price of $999 – while previous models were priced around $649. $999 is now a standard not just for the iPhone Pro but for other premium smartphones like Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra.

And it looks like Apple is about to change the price of the iPhone again. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be more expensive than their predecessors, while the price of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected to remain the same.

More recently, Barclays analyst Tim Long said in a note to investors that prices for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup could rise by as much as $200. For the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that could mean the starting price will go from $1,099 to $1,299.

Many consumers will be unhappy with an eventual price increase, but Apple surely knows that and will be marketing key new features to convince people that the new price comes with many upgrades – as it did with the iPhone X years ago. And while iPhone 15 Pro won’t be a revolutionary upgrade, rumors point to some major improvements coming with the new version.

What the rumors say

iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a new design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the display. The stainless steel frame is reportedly set to be replaced by a new titanium one, which should make the phone tougher and simultaneously lighter.

This year’s iPhones will also be the first to have a USB-C connector instead of Lightning, which should be a huge selling point for many consumers. Apple has also been working on a new periscope lens for iPhone 15 Pro Max, enabling significantly improved optical zoom. Both new Pro models will be powered by the faster and more efficient A17 chip.

There are also rumors that Apple will increase the base storage from 128 GB to 256 GB, which would be great since 128 GB of storage isn’t enough for things like 4K ProRes video.

What would convince you to pay more for the new iPhones?

With that in mind, if Apple really is going to raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro, what new feature would convince you to pay more for the new iPhone? Let us know in the poll below and also in the comments section.