watchOS 10 update coming to Apple Watch next week

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 12 2023 - 11:08 am PT
Apple has announced the official release date for watchOS 10. The major software update for Apple Watch will be available starting Monday, September 18.

watchOS 10 includes a ton of changes including the introduction of widgets, redesigned system apps, advanced cycling workout features, new Snoopy and Palette watch faces, and much more. Apple also showed off new Nike and Hermès watch faces alongside a new Apple Watch Ultra watch face during today’s event.

watchOS 10 supports Apple Watch Series 4 and higher and requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. As part of today’s announcements, Apple also unveiled Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Release candidate versions of Apple’s upcoming software updates including watchOS 10 are available today for public and developer beta testers.

