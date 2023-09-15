iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra event reactions

Benjamin and Chance break down all the announcements from Apple’s September event, including reactions to the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and their latest carbon-neutral environmental initiatives. Chance also retells his experience of his first time at Steve Jobs Theater.

