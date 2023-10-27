 Skip to main content

Apple October event, M3 Macs, AI features in iOS 18, AirPods rumors

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Oct 27 2023 - 10:41 am PT
1 Comment
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Chance are thrilled to see Apple switching it up a bit for this end-of-month video event streaming, for the first time, in the evening. They talk about what they expect to see at the start of the M3 Apple Silicon Mac generation. iOS 17.1 has shipped with some cool new additions to Apple Music, meanwhile Apple is said to be hard at work integrating AI features into all parts of iOS 18. Plus, TV+ price rises and the rumored 2024 roadmap for new AirPods models.

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Use code HAPPYHOUR23 to unlock a 30% discount for PIllow Premium. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladderlife.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

