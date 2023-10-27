Apple October event, M3 Macs, AI features in iOS 18, AirPods rumors

Benjamin and Chance are thrilled to see Apple switching it up a bit for this end-of-month video event streaming, for the first time, in the evening. They talk about what they expect to see at the start of the M3 Apple Silicon Mac generation. iOS 17.1 has shipped with some cool new additions to Apple Music, meanwhile Apple is said to be hard at work integrating AI features into all parts of iOS 18. Plus, TV+ price rises and the rumored 2024 roadmap for new AirPods models.
