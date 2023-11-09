 Skip to main content

Apple releases second betas for iOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2, more

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 9 2023 - 10:03 am PT
0 Comments
iOS 17.2

iOS 17.2 developer beta 2 is now available. The first beta release introduced Apple’s Journal app, new features to Messages, Translate as an Action button feature, and more. We expect future betas to include refinements to the Journal app. We’ll update with any changes we discover.

In addition to iOS 17.2 beta, Apple has also testing these updates with developers:

  • watchOS 10.2 developer beta – second beta now available
  • macOS 14.2 Sonoma developer beta – second beta now available
  • tvOS 17.2 developer beta – second beta now available
  • HomePod 17.2 developer beta – second beta now available

Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:

  • Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps
  • Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts
  • Entries can be marked as important to standout
  • Prompts will inspire you to write
  • Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy

What’s coming in iOS 17.2?

As of the first beta release, we’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…
iOS 17

iOS 17
iOS 17.2

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.