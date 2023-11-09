Apple releases second betas for iOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2, more

iOS 17.2 developer beta 2 is now available. The first beta release introduced Apple’s Journal app, new features to Messages, Translate as an Action button feature, and more. We expect future betas to include refinements to the Journal app. We’ll update with any changes we discover.

In addition to iOS 17.2 beta, Apple has also testing these updates with developers:

watchOS 10.2 developer beta – second beta now available

macOS 14.2 Sonoma developer beta – second beta now available

tvOS 17.2 developer beta – second beta now available

HomePod 17.2 developer beta – second beta now available

Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:

Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps

Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts

Entries can be marked as important to standout

Prompts will inspire you to write

Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy

What’s coming in iOS 17.2?

As of the first beta release, we’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.