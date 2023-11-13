When Threads was launched earlier this year, Meta decided to use the same credentials as Instagram so that users wouldn’t have to create another account to use its new microblogging platform. However, because of this, users couldn’t delete their Threads account without deleting their Instagram account. Luckily, Meta is finally changing that with an update.

Delete your Threads account without leaving Instagram

As Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri noted, the latest version of the Threads app for iOS and Android now includes an option that lets users delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram account.

Users must go to Settings > Account > Delete or Deactivate Profile to do this. There are two options available: Delete or Deactivate Profile. If you choose Deactivate Profile, everything will be archived if you decide to rejoin Threads. If you delete your account, Meta will delete your profile and all your posts – but again, without deleting your Instagram account.

This was a long-standing request from users who wanted to leave the social network. Back in September, a report revealed that the Threads team was already working on this option to separate account deletion from Instagram.

One thing to remember is that the feature is still being rolled out to users, which means you may not see it immediately after installing the latest version of the Threads app on your phone. Along with this update, Threads also added a setting that lets users opt out of showing their posts to others as suggestions on Facebook and Instagram.

More about Threads

Since its release, Threads has had its ups and downs. The platform reached 100 million users in just five days, surpassing a record that ChatGPT had previously set. However, many users have since abandoned the platform due to a lack of important features.

The Threads team has released many major updates since then, adding features such as GIFs, polls, an Edit button, and even a web version – which has brought some users back. Now, Threads is working on implementing Trending Topics in its app.

You can download Threads for free on the App Store.