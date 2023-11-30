 Skip to main content

iOS 17.2 beta 4, Vision Pro launch date, Apple Card partnership falters 

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 30 2023 - 3:18 pm PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Chance has some more thoughts about his new MacBook Pro, then he and Benjamin dive into the changes in iOS 17.2 beta 4, Apple services debut their Year-in-Review press, Apple seems to be on the edge of ditching Goldman Sachs for the Apple Card, and there are even more hints about when we can expect the Vision Pro to actually go on sale.

Sponsored by Askey Computer Corp: Check out Askey Computer Corp. featuring state-of-the-art WiFi 6E technology, taking your wireless experience to new heights.

Sponsored by Dreametech: Check out Dreametech’s ultra-intelligent AI vacuuming and mopping solutions, now available with a 40% discount on selected models, offering savings of up to $450!

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com