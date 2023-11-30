iOS 17.2 beta 4, Vision Pro launch date, Apple Card partnership falters 

Chance has some more thoughts about his new MacBook Pro, then he and Benjamin dive into the changes in iOS 17.2 beta 4, Apple services debut their Year-in-Review press, Apple seems to be on the edge of ditching Goldman Sachs for the Apple Card, and there are even more hints about when we can expect the Vision Pro to actually go on sale.

