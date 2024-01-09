Apple releases iOS 17.3 beta 3 after pulling beta 2

iOS 17.3 beta 3 has arrived for developers. The pre-release software follows the botched iOS 17.3 beta 2 release that caused some iPhones to brick during installation. For iPhone users, the update includes Stolen Device Protection.

Additionally, Apple is testing beta versions of these releases with developers:

macOS Sonoma 14.3

tvOS 17.3

watchOS 10.3

As for visionOS, Apple is taking pre-orders next week and releasing Apple Vision Pro on February 2. Apple unveiled its spatial computer headset in June ahead of a promised early 2024 release in the United States.

We’ll update our coverage as we dig into the new builds and find what’s new.

