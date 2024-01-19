Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro began this Friday in the United States, with prices starting at $3,499. Customers can also buy some accessories, such as a Travel Case and ZEISS corrective lenses. To buy these optical inserts, customers must upload a valid prescription – and Apple is now informing customers whether or not their prescription has been approved.

Apple has partnered with ZEISS to provide corrective lenses made specifically for Vision Pro, since you can’t use the device while wearing glasses. These optical inserts attach magnetically to the headset and can be easily replaced. However, Apple makes it clear that ordering the optical inserts requires a valid prescription.

As noted by 9to5Mac staff and some of our readers, Apple has been emailing and messaging customers who have pre-ordered an Apple Vision Pro with optical inserts. The message says that “ZEISS has reviewed and verified your prescription.” It also informs the customer that the optical inserts are being made and that more details about shipping and tracking will be emailed soon.

ZEISS optical inserts cost $149, while Apple and ZEISS also offer standard reader optical inserts that cost $99. Lenses can be engraved with the user’s name.

One thing to keep in mind is that, according to Apple, ZEISS only accepts prescriptions written by U.S. ophthalmologists, which means they won’t accept prescriptions from other countries – for those willing to travel just to buy a Vision Pro.

The first Apple Vision Pro units are expected to be delivered to consumers on February 2, the same day the device will be available in Apple Retail Stores in the U.S.

