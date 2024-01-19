 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro buyers being notified about having their prescriptions verified by ZEISS

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jan 19 2024 - 12:07 pm PT
14 Comments
Apple Vision Pro prescription ZEISS lenses

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro began this Friday in the United States, with prices starting at $3,499. Customers can also buy some accessories, such as a Travel Case and ZEISS corrective lenses. To buy these optical inserts, customers must upload a valid prescription – and Apple is now informing customers whether or not their prescription has been approved.

Apple notifies customers who pre-ordered Vision Pro with ZEISS lenses

Apple has partnered with ZEISS to provide corrective lenses made specifically for Vision Pro, since you can’t use the device while wearing glasses. These optical inserts attach magnetically to the headset and can be easily replaced. However, Apple makes it clear that ordering the optical inserts requires a valid prescription.

As noted by 9to5Mac staff and some of our readers, Apple has been emailing and messaging customers who have pre-ordered an Apple Vision Pro with optical inserts. The message says that “ZEISS has reviewed and verified your prescription.” It also informs the customer that the optical inserts are being made and that more details about shipping and tracking will be emailed soon.

ZEISS optical inserts cost $149, while Apple and ZEISS also offer standard reader optical inserts that cost $99. Lenses can be engraved with the user’s name.

One thing to keep in mind is that, according to Apple, ZEISS only accepts prescriptions written by U.S. ophthalmologists, which means they won’t accept prescriptions from other countries – for those willing to travel just to buy a Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro buyers being notified about having their prescriptions verified by ZEISS

The first Apple Vision Pro units are expected to be delivered to consumers on February 2, the same day the device will be available in Apple Retail Stores in the U.S.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.