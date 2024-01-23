 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ shrinks Kids division with rare layoffs: ‘a fraction of the overall staff’

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jan 23 2024 - 1:30 pm PT
It’s not common to see Apple and layoffs in the same headline, but Deadline exclusively reports that Apple has shrunk its Kids division.

Per the Deadline report, which characterizes the layoffs as a fraction of Kids division:

Apple TV+‘s Kids operations underwent layoffs today. The cuts impacted eight people across music, production, development, a fraction of the overall staff involved in kids content, Deadline has learned.

It’s hard to know how significant the cuts really are, but it’s at least another signal that Apple TV+ isn’t increasing its push into kid-focused content.

In October, Apple and John Lasseter’s Skydance Animations parted ways after a single movie release. An unfinished animated film (and Skydance Animations) moved over to Netflix instead. Apple TV+ will still release an animated series developed from the deal.

At the time, Deadline reported that Apple and Lasseter “mutually agreed the animated feature was not the best fit for Apple Original Films’ expanding narrative film slate.”

