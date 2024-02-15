 Skip to main content

HomePod with a screen leaks, foldable iPhone rumors, visionOS 1.1 features

Feb 15 2024
Benjamin and Chance discuss the tantalizing references to a HomePod with some kind of screen found in iOS 17.4 beta 3, the App Store Review process has an embarrassing week, and The Information reports Apple is still working on foldable iPhone prototypes. Chance also bought the developer strap for the Apple Vision Pro, while some other launch day buyers opt to return their units within the two-week window.

