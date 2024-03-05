Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.

Apple’s latest software release for iPhone is almost ready. How much longer until it’s available for everyone? Here’s the answer to “when will iOS 17.4 come out?”

Update 10:10 am PT: iOS 17.4 is now available. Check your device to see if it’s showing up in Settings > General > Software Update.

Across the iOS 17.4 beta period, we’ve seen Apple expand new features and changes. At first, the beta arrived with prep for third-party app store support in the EU, new emoji, an improvement for Stolen Device Protection, transcripts in Apple Podcasts, and more.

Then Apple revealed iMessage quantum security, a CarPlay instrument cluster upgrade, an iPhone battery health menu change, a new “hello” screen, and more are also included with iOS 17.4.

When does iOS 17.4 come out?

TL;DR – iOS 17.4 will arrive for all users on March 5 or 6 at ~10 am PT / 1 pm ET (unless Apple throws a curveball on what time of day it launches)

The early March release is thanks to the EU Digital Markets Act’s March 6 deadline

With Apple currently on the fourth 17.4 beta, it may deliver the release candidate the week of February 26 with the official launch the week of March 4 (between March 4-6)

Previous iOS .4 releases:

While this year is different because of the EU DMA mandate, here are the last four years of .4 launches for reference:

New “hello” screen in iOS 17.4 by Jeff Benjamin

Install the 17.4 beta

If you don’t want to wait for the newest iPhone features, you can install the public or developer beta for free. Learn more in our complete guide:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Top image by 9to5Mac