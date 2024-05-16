 Skip to main content

Goodnotes for iPad updated with Apple Pencil Pro support

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 16 2024 - 8:53 pm PT
0 Comments
Goodnotes for iPad updated with Apple Pencil Pro support

Along with the launch of the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, Apple has also introduced a new Apple Pencil Pro that has the same design as the Apple Pencil 2, but features new sensors and Find My support. The company has added new APIs to iPadOS so that developers can take advantage of these new features, and Goodnotes is one of the first apps to do just that.

Goodnotes now works with Apple Pencil Pro

As announced by the Goodnotes developers, the latest version of the app introduces support for the Apple Pencil Pro. When using Goodnotes on the iPad with the new Apple Pencil, users can press the accessory to open a custom contextual menu that provides easy access to different tools and color options.

“Toolbar feel a bit too far up the page? With just a squeeze, you can summon the Palette menu which will immediately appear wherever your pen tip is. Switch seamlessly between different tools, like pen and highlighter, or adjust stroke color and thickness without lifting your palm off the screen,” the developers explain.

There’s also a new Dynamic Ink for the fountain pen, which uses the new Apple Pencil Pro sensors to respond to rotation, emulating the behavior of a real fountain pen. “Roll the barrel of Apple Pencil Pro to exactly exercise precise control over stroke thickness and shape.”

Even if you don’t have a new iPad with Apple Pencil Pro, the latest version of Goodnotes for iPadOS introduces a preview stroke feature that works with Apple Pencil Hover.

You can download Goodnotes for free on the App Store. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to get access to all the new features.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
Apple Pencil Pro

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing