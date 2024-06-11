Apple highlights 18 top features from WWDC in 3 minutes [Video]

Apple’s upcoming software releases include hundreds of new features and changes and following the WWDC keynote, the company has recapped 18 of the biggest ones. Check out the 3-minute “18 Things” video along with the official recap of “Apple Intelligence in 5 minutes”.

Apple revealed and launched the first developer betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS 15, and for the first time unveiled Apple Intelligence.

But one thing to keep in mind, a range of the features shown off at the event and in the videos below aren’t available in the first beta (some may be released after fall 2024).

In any case, check out these two short official Apple recap videos from WWDC that show off some of the top features from the incoming OS releases and Apple Intelligence.

For more specifics, get caught up on everything from the WWDC keynote with our detailed coverage: