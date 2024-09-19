iOS 18 is out, iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 reviewed

iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 are finally out for public consumption. Benjamin and Chance go through some of their favorite features from this OS cycle, and initial impressions on how the changes are being received. Plus, they react to the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 reviews that dropped this week.
And in Happy Hour Plus, we anticipate how the average consumer will vote with their wallets this fall, amid some reports that claim the iPhone 16 is underperforming. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.
- Sponsored by SUPCASE and I-Blason: Protect your brand new iPhone 16 in style with rugged cases.
- Sponsored by iMazing 3: The world’s most trusted tool to manage Apple devices and transfer data from a Mac or PC. Try it now.
- Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus
Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Pre- and post-show content
- Monthly bonus episodes
Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Threads poll on AirPods Pro lanyard use
- Look inside AirPods Pro 2 with new CT scan images
- Apple touts iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence in new videos
- iPhone 16 Pro reviews: Incredible battery life, camera quality boost, Camera Control quirks
- iPhone 16 review roundup: This year, the base models are almost an iPhone Pro
- AirPods 4 review: big deal, small package
- AirPods 4 reviews: Impressive noise cancellation in an open-ear design
- Hands-on with black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch Series 10 review: bigger, thinner, smarter
- Apple Watch Series 10 review roundup: Iterative update, but slim design with big display is like an Ultra Lite
- iOS 18 is here, and it’s Apple’s most personal iPhone update yet
- Apple releases watchOS 11 with these new features
- Apple releases tvOS 18 for Apple TV and HomePod software update, here’s what’s new
- These visionOS 2 features aim to make Vision Pro an actually useful computer
- macOS Sequoia now available for Mac with iPhone Mirroring
- iPhone flashlight iOS 18: How it works
- Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro demand lower than expected, iPhone 16 Plus pre-orders up 48%
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments