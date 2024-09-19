iOS 18 is out, iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 reviewed

iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18 are finally out for public consumption. Benjamin and Chance go through some of their favorite features from this OS cycle, and initial impressions on how the changes are being received. Plus, they react to the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 reviews that dropped this week.

And in Happy Hour Plus, we anticipate how the average consumer will vote with their wallets this fall, amid some reports that claim the iPhone 16 is underperforming. Subscribe at 9to5mac.com/join.

