iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras: 2-year optics upgrade

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 1 2024 - 8:46 am PT
7 Comments
iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s newest smartphones packed with the most capable cameras. But how much have they improved in two years? Here’s a detailed look at iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras.

Table of contents

For our full iPhone comparisons, check out these guides, otherwise, read on for all the camera details 😁:

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras

Rear cameras

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices have the same 48MP main rear camera (like the 14 Pro/Max).

But there’s a new 48MP ultra wide lens, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, the all-new Camera Control button/sensor, the ability to take spatial photos, and the latest-gen Photographic Styles.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras

Here are all the specs for the rear 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras compared:

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 14 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 14 Pro Max
Camera Control
Main lens48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture
Main lens sensor2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel
Main lens focal length24 mm24 mm24 mm24 mm
Ultra Wide lens48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto lens12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom)
Stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization
Optical zoom0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x
Digital zoomUp to 25xUp to 15xUp to 25xUp to 15x
FlashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 4
Smart HDR 5
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Night mode
Night mode portraits
Latest-gen Photographic Styles
Spatial photos
Macro photography
Apple ProRAW

If you haven’t checked out Camera Control in-depth yet, here’s everything you need to know:

Video recording

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max step up video recording with 4K Dolby Vision/HDR video recording at up to 120 fps.

You can also record at up to 120 fps for 1080p and ProRes recordings with 16 Pro/Max.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro video

More new features are wind noise reduction, Audio Mix, and 4 studio-quality mics, making the iPhone 16 Pro Max a more capable pocket-sized studio.

And compared to 14 Pro/Max, the 16 Pro/Max deliver spatial video recording and log recording.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 14 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 14 Pro Max
4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
1080p recording✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Action mode✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K at 30 fps
Log video recording
Academy Color Encoding System
Macro video recording
Spatial video recording✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps
Slo-mo recording✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps
Time-lapse with stabilization
Night mode Time-lapse
QuickTake video✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
Stabilization2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)		2nd‑gen sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Main)
Dual optical image stabilization for video (Main and Telephoto)		2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)		2nd‑gen sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Main)
Dual optical image stabilization for video (Main and Telephoto)
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p
Audio zoom
Stereo recording
4 studio-quality mics
True tone flash
Wind noise reduction
Audio Mix
Continuous autofocus video
Playback zoom

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera is mostly the same with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max but you do get the latest-gen Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 5 for photos, log video recording, and the ability to record spatial audio and stereo when using the TrueDepth camera.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 14 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 14 Pro Max
TrueDepth front camera12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture
Autofocus with Focus Pixels
Retina Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 4 for photos
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Animoji and Memoji
Night mode
Night mode time-lapse
Latest-gen Photographic Styles
Lens correction
Auto image stabilization
Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
1080p Dolby Vision recording✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Apple ProRAW
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps
Log video recording
Slo-mo recording✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps
QuickTake video✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p
Spatial Audio and stereo recording

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro I/O

Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro/Max, 16 Pro/Max feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning with up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds and new capabilities like shooting video and photos directly to external storage.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras I/O

Beyond the new Camera Control, there are some other general I/O upgrades like WiFi 7 support, MagSafe supporting up to 25W or wireless power, and more.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 14 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 14 Pro Max
USB-C✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps
Lightning
WiFi7676
Bluetooth5.35.35.35.3
UWB✅ – Gen 2✅ – Gen 1✅ – Gen 2✅ – Gen 1
NFC with reader mode
Thread
CellularGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA
5GSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO
4GGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA
GPSPrecision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou)Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou)
Audio playbackSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby Atmos
Video playbackHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
SIMDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in US
MagSafe✅ with 25W charging✅ with 15W charging✅ with 25W charging✅ with 15W charging
Qi and Qi2

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras: Buyer’s guide

If you’re curious whether it’s worth upgrading overall, here is a broader summary of 16 Pro vs 14 Pro.

Keep in mind both iPhone 16 and 16 Pro feature the new Camera Control button/sensor (and Apple Intelligence support).

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max

  • Most powerful and capable cameras for both photos and video
  • Camera Control
  • Longer battery life
  • Titanium build with very slim bezels
  • USB-C with 10Gbps speeds, WiFi 7 support
  • Fastest chip, most powerful GPU for video and mobile gaming

Reasons to buy iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, or keep what you have

  • If the features above aren’t a big deal, save your money and grab the iPhone 16 which includes most of the other new features this year (or keep your older iPhone 😁).
  • You could also consider grabbing or keeping an iPhone 15 Pro if you’d like Apple Intelligence support and an improved camera over iPhone 14/Pro but don’t want/need the latest 16/16 Pro features.

You can order iPhone 16 and 16 Pro from Apple, your carrier, and more.

What are you thinking? Upgrade? Keep your current iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras!

