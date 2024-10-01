iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s newest smartphones packed with the most capable cameras. But how much have they improved in two years? Here’s a detailed look at iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras

Rear cameras

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices have the same 48MP main rear camera (like the 14 Pro/Max).

But there’s a new 48MP ultra wide lens, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, the all-new Camera Control button/sensor, the ability to take spatial photos, and the latest-gen Photographic Styles.

Here are all the specs for the rear 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras compared:

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Main lens 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture Main lens sensor 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel Main lens focal length 24 mm 24 mm 24 mm 24 mm Ultra Wide lens 48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Telephoto lens 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom) Stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Optical zoom 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x Digital zoom Up to 25x Up to 15x Up to 25x Up to 15x Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 4 – ✅ – ✅ Smart HDR 5 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode portraits ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Spatial photos ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Macro photography ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Apple ProRAW ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Video recording

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max step up video recording with 4K Dolby Vision/HDR video recording at up to 120 fps.

You can also record at up to 120 fps for 1080p and ProRes recordings with 16 Pro/Max.

More new features are wind noise reduction, Audio Mix, and 4 studio-quality mics, making the iPhone 16 Pro Max a more capable pocket-sized studio.

And compared to 14 Pro/Max, the 16 Pro/Max deliver spatial video recording and log recording.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p recording ✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Action mode ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ProRes recording ✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 30 fps Log video recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Academy Color Encoding System ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Macro video recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Spatial video recording ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ❌ ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ❌ Slo-mo recording ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps Time-lapse with stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode Time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ Stabilization 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) 2nd‑gen sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Main)

Dual optical image stabilization for video (Main and Telephoto) 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) 2nd‑gen sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Main)

Dual optical image stabilization for video (Main and Telephoto) Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p Audio zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stereo recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 4 studio-quality mics ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ True tone flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wind noise reduction ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Audio Mix ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Continuous autofocus video ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Playback zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera is mostly the same with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max but you do get the latest-gen Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 5 for photos, log video recording, and the ability to record spatial audio and stereo when using the TrueDepth camera.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max TrueDepth front camera 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture Autofocus with Focus Pixels ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Retina Flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 4 for photos – ✅ – ✅ Smart HDR 5 for photos ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Animoji and Memoji ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Lens correction ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto image stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p Dolby Vision recording ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Apple ProRAW ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ProRes recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps Log video recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Slo-mo recording ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p Spatial Audio and stereo recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro I/O

Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro/Max, 16 Pro/Max feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning with up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds and new capabilities like shooting video and photos directly to external storage.

Beyond the new Camera Control, there are some other general I/O upgrades like WiFi 7 support, MagSafe supporting up to 25W or wireless power, and more.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max USB-C ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps ❌ ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps ❌ Lightning – ✅ – ✅ WiFi 7 6 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 UWB ✅ – Gen 2 ✅ – Gen 1 ✅ – Gen 2 ✅ – Gen 1 NFC with reader mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Thread ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Cellular GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA 5G Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO 4G Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA GPS Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou) Audio playback Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Video playback HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG SIM Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US MagSafe ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging Qi and Qi2 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro cameras: Buyer’s guide

If you’re curious whether it’s worth upgrading overall, here is a broader summary of 16 Pro vs 14 Pro.

Keep in mind both iPhone 16 and 16 Pro feature the new Camera Control button/sensor (and Apple Intelligence support).

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max

Most powerful and capable cameras for both photos and video

Camera Control

Longer battery life

Titanium build with very slim bezels

USB-C with 10Gbps speeds, WiFi 7 support

Fastest chip, most powerful GPU for video and mobile gaming

Reasons to buy iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, or keep what you have

If the features above aren’t a big deal, save your money and grab the iPhone 16 which includes most of the other new features this year (or keep your older iPhone 😁).

You could also consider grabbing or keeping an iPhone 15 Pro if you’d like Apple Intelligence support and an improved camera over iPhone 14/Pro but don’t want/need the latest 16/16 Pro features.

