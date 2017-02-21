Apple rolling out macOS 10.12.4 public beta 3 for Mac

- Feb. 21st 2017 10:25 am PT

Apple has released the third public beta version of macOS 10.12.4 which includes Night Shift for Mac. macOS 10.12.4 public beta 3 follows the third developer version of the upcoming software update.

These are the new features included in macOS 10.12.4 beta:

  • Night Shift now available on the Mac.
  • Dictation support for Shanghainese.
  • Ask Siri about cricket scores, schedules and player rosters. Siri knows about statistics and data from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.
  • Updated PDFKit APIs for better displaying of PDFs in apps that use the framework.
  • iCloud Analytics opt-in
  • Touch Bar support for Mac App Store, tweaked volume slider

