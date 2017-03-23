Apple Pay adds support for 30+ more banks and credit unions in the U.S., Australia and China

Apple has updated its list of banks, credit unions and card issuers for Apple Pay this week to note the addition of support for 30+ additional institutions in the U.S., Australia and China.

Most of the new banks and credit unions added this week are for users in the US, while China gets two new supported banks, as Australia gets one (full list below).

Apple has been steadily adding support for additional banks and card issuers each month since its launched the payment service. The list of retailers both in store, in vehicles, table side, and online has also been growing quickly in recent months. Apple also rolled out support for charitable donations in the UK earlier this month after an earlier launch in the US.

As of this month Apple Pay is now offered by Apple for its users in 14 countries, with the latest additions of Ireland coming ahead of rumored roll outs for Taiwan, Germany and Italy

A full list of the newly added banks for the US, China and Australia is below:

U.S.

Bank of Botetourt

BankNewport

Barksdale Federal CreditUnion

Citizens National Bank of Cheboygan

Cornerstone Financial CreditUnion

Country Bank

Fairport Savings Bank

Fidelity Bank (PA)

First Central State Bank

First Community Bank (TX)

First Community Bank of Beemer

First Community Credit Union (MO)

First National Bank of Shiner

Home Credit US

Indiana University CreditUnion

Lyons National Bank

Members Credit Union

Metro Credit Union

MWD Federal Credit Union

OAS Staff Federal CreditUnion

Polish National Credit Union

Rocky Mountain Bank

Santander Bank

Seattle Metropolitan CreditUnion

STAR Financial Bank

The First National Bank in Trinidad

Town of Hempstead Employees Federal Credit Union

Woodforest National Bank

Australia

Firefighters Mutual Bank

China

Bank of Ningxia

Tianjin Binhai Rural Commercial Bank

As always, Apple maintains a full list of banks that support Apple Pay by country on its website.