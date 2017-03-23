Apple Pay adds support for 30+ more banks and credit unions in the U.S., Australia and China

Apple has updated its list of banks, credit unions and card issuers for Apple Pay this week to note the addition of support for 30+ additional institutions in the U.S., Australia and China.
Most of the new banks and credit unions added this week are for users in the US, while China gets two new supported banks, as Australia gets one (full list below).
Apple has been steadily adding support for additional banks and card issuers each month since its launched the payment service. The list of retailers both in store, in vehicles, table side, and online has also been growing quickly in recent months. Apple also rolled out support for charitable donations in the UK earlier this month after an earlier launch in the US.
As of this month Apple Pay is now offered by Apple for its users in 14 countries, with the latest additions of Ireland coming ahead of rumored roll outs for Taiwan, Germany and Italy
A full list of the newly added banks for the US, China and Australia is below:
U.S.
- Bank of Botetourt
- BankNewport
- Barksdale Federal CreditUnion
- Citizens National Bank of Cheboygan
- Cornerstone Financial CreditUnion
- Country Bank
- Fairport Savings Bank
- Fidelity Bank (PA)
- First Central State Bank
- First Community Bank (TX)
- First Community Bank of Beemer
- First Community Credit Union (MO)
- First National Bank of Shiner
- Home Credit US
- Indiana University CreditUnion
- Lyons National Bank
- Members Credit Union
- Metro Credit Union
- MWD Federal Credit Union
- OAS Staff Federal CreditUnion
- Polish National Credit Union
- Rocky Mountain Bank
- Santander Bank
- Seattle Metropolitan CreditUnion
- STAR Financial Bank
- The First National Bank in Trinidad
- Town of Hempstead Employees Federal Credit Union
- Woodforest National Bank
Australia
- Firefighters Mutual Bank
China
- Bank of Ningxia
- Tianjin Binhai Rural Commercial Bank
As always, Apple maintains a full list of banks that support Apple Pay by country on its website.