Happy Hour Podcast 118 | Disappearing Apple Watch apps, Siri Speaker at WWDC, and AAPL earnings

- Opinion: It’s time to rethink early Apple Watch apps, not abandon them
- KGI: Apple likely to announce ‘home AI’ Siri Speaker at WWDC, positioned as high-end Amazon Echo competitor
- Rumor: ‘Siri Speaker’ Amazon Echo competitor could see WWDC debut with Mac Pro style
- JPMorgan analyst makes outlandish claim that Apple will preview iPhone 8 at WWDC in June
- Apple announces Q2 2017 revenue of $52.9 billion: 50.7m iPhones, 8.92m iPads, 4.19m Macs
- Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q2 2017 earnings call
- Numbers from Apple’s Q2 earnings release: China performance, the iPad’s decline, & more
- Apple CEO Tim Cook to appear on CNBC’s Mad Money following earnings results [Update]
- Report: Qualcomm seeking iPhone import ban in U.S.
- Tim Cook talks AAPL earnings, the future of TV, and more in CNBC interview
