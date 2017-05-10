Microsoft releases Visual Studio 2017 for Mac following preview

Microsoft has officially released Visual Studio for Mac following an extended preview period for developers. The release corresponds with the kick off of Microsoft’s Build 2017 developer conference this week.

We are happy to announce the release of Visual Studio 2017 for Mac. Visual Studio for Mac is a new member of the Visual Studio family, enabling developers on macOS to build apps for mobile, web, and cloud with Xamarin and .NET Core, as well as games with Unity.

Microsoft says developers can use Visual Studio for Mac to create “Android, macOS, iOS, tvOS, watchOS, web, and cloud” apps.

Code fast, debug, and diagnose with ease, test often, and release with confidence. Use version control, be agile, and collaborate efficiently with this new release!

Microsoft released the initial preview version of Visual Studio for macOS last November. Microsoft also supports Visual Studio Code for Mac as well.

Microsoft’s Visual Studio IDE, or integrated development environment, is available to download for free on Mac from visualstudio.com.

You can read the full release notes for the latest version (and first non-preview version) here.