Apple releases first watchOS 3.2.3 beta for Apple Watch

Apple has released the first watchOS 3.2.3 beta for Apple Watch. The update is currently only available to registered developers for testing.

Sony A6500

watchOS 3.2.3 follows ones day after the release of watchOS 3.2.2 for all users which was previously only available in beta. Both updates focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.

watchOS 3.2.3 is only available to registered developers. Apple features a public beta program for iOS and macOS while watchOS and tvOS are developer only.

We’ll update if any changes or release notes are discovered or shared.

For a look back at the changes included in watchOS 3.2, check out our hands-on video below:

For more on watchOS, check out these stories: