Apple Music’s Bozoma Saint John reportedly leaving company

Axios reports that Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John plans to leave her role at the company. Saint John has served as the Head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music since the company’s Beats Music acquisition in 2014.

Bozoma Saint John has also made several public appearances and given press interviews during her role at Apple. Saint John demoed iOS 10’s Apple Music update on stage at last year’s WWDC, an appearance which was widely praised, and even an Apple Music ad alongside Eddy Cue and James Corden.

Considering Apple’s next WWDC keynote will take place on Monday, it’s possible Saint John will not be a part of the keynote (and tonight’s report explains that ahead of time).

Apple hasn’t confirmed the information, but here’s what Axios‘s Ina Fried reports:

Bozoma Saint John, the Apple executive who garnered significant attention for her demo at last year’s worldwide developer conference, plans to leave the company, Axios has learned. Saint John was head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music (and predecessor Beats Music). Prior to that she was head of music and entertainment marketing for Pepsi.

As the report also notes, Saint John’s reported exit follows Denise Young Smith’s move from global HR to Inclusion and Diversity VP, a newly created position which 9to5Mac first reported. While Apple makes diversity an ongoing mission, the company has been slow to make significant changes to the gender and race makeup especially among executives since it started sharing data.

We’ll update if Apple or Bozoma Saint John confirms the report of her planned exit.

