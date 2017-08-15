Telekom lets German customers reserve an iPhone 8 – but not by name …

We don’t even know for sure what this year’s flagship iPhone will be called (iPhone 8 simply being used as convenient shorthand) or when it will be available. But Germany’s Telekom isn’t letting that stand between its customers and a reservation for the new device …

The carrier has posted a reservation ticket page on its site. By registering, customers reserve a place in a queue for new devices as they become available.

There’s no specific mention of the iPhone 8, but it’s clear that it – along with new devices announced at IFA later this month, like Samsung’s Note 8 – is what the company has in mind.

Now you can secure your reservation service ticket online. Once manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei, etc. present their latest smartphones, we invite you actively to redeem your ticket. In this way, you automatically benefit from a preferred delivery.

Tickets can only be redeemed by new customers signing up for a plan with Telekom, while existing customers need to renew.

We’ve recently seen new dummy models, renders and screen mockups of the upcoming phone as suppliers gear up component production. Tales of launch delays haven’t entirely disappeared, but most are now expecting a September launch with constrained supplies – with Apple’s own guidance supporting this.

