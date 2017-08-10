iPhone 8 renders offer a gorgeous take on how Apple could market the upcoming device

We’ve certainly seen our fair share of iPhone 8 renders over recent months, but a new set of designs from Quinton Theron offers perhaps the best look yet. The designer shared his renderings earlier today, offering a look at how Apple could market the device…

Theron’s renders showcase the iPhone 8 in several colors, including the all black design, white, rose gold, and gold. Though, it’s currently believed that the iPhone 8 will come in three colors, including white, black, and a copper gold similar to rose gold.

The renders even depict a clown fish wallpaper, a throwback to the original iPhone’s default wallpaper in honor of the device’s 10th anniversary.

In addition to his iPhone 8 renders, Theron also shared a set of iPhone 8 Edition renders showcasing the iPhone with a ceramic casing. While we haven’t heard recently that Apple plans to adopt ceramic casing with an upcoming iPhone model, the company has patents for such a phone with a scratch resistant design.

Theron’s renders are more for show as there are a few inaccuracies, such as in-screen Touch ID. Nevertheless, they offer a gorgeous take on how Apple could market the upcoming iPhone 8.

Read more about the iPhone 8 below and let us know what you think of the design down in the comments.