iPhone 8 renders offer a gorgeous take on how Apple could market the upcoming device

We’ve certainly seen our fair share of iPhone 8 renders over recent months, but a new set of designs from Quinton Theron offers perhaps the best look yet. The designer shared his renderings earlier today, offering a look at how Apple could market the device…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Theron’s renders showcase the iPhone 8 in several colors, including the all black design, white, rose gold, and gold. Though, it’s currently believed that the iPhone 8 will come in three colors, including white, black, and a copper gold similar to rose gold.
The renders even depict a clown fish wallpaper, a throwback to the original iPhone’s default wallpaper in honor of the device’s 10th anniversary.
In addition to his iPhone 8 renders, Theron also shared a set of iPhone 8 Edition renders showcasing the iPhone with a ceramic casing. While we haven’t heard recently that Apple plans to adopt ceramic casing with an upcoming iPhone model, the company has patents for such a phone with a scratch resistant design.
Theron’s renders are more for show as there are a few inaccuracies, such as in-screen Touch ID. Nevertheless, they offer a gorgeous take on how Apple could market the upcoming iPhone 8.
Read more about the iPhone 8 below and let us know what you think of the design down in the comments.
- HomePod firmware seemingly confirms iPhone 8 front design & support for ‘Face ID’
- KGI: iPhone 8 will launch with iPhone 7s, limited to three colors and short supply
- KGI: iPhone 8 features highest screen-to-body ratio in industry, but lacks Touch ID fingerprint scanner of any kind
- Comment: Could the iPhone 8 really cost $1200-1400?
- iPhone 8 x-ray shots show wireless charging coil in testing
- Face ID on the iPhone 8 may work even when the device is laying flat…
- iPhone 8 camera may support ‘SmartCam’ scene selection, Apple Pay Face ID
- New video offers hands-on look at iPhone 7s Plus dummy, comparison with iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 dummy unit shows larger display in compact casing, copper finish
- ‘iPhone 7s’ dummy model depicts glass back design as rumored for Apple’s new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch phones
- Purported iPhone 8 schematics show ‘bezel-less’ front, rear Touch ID, supposed dimensions
- iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s reportedly set to go on sale in October, mass production ‘on schedule’