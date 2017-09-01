Apple releases macOS High Sierra developer beta 9

Apple has released macOS High Sierra beta 9 for developer testing, the second release this week. macOS High Sierra includes the new Apple File System, HEVC video playback, Metal 2, Photos and Safari upgrades, and more.

macOS High Sierra beta 9 is currently only available to registered developers for now. Apple typically holds new public beta versions for a few days for major updates, although recent versions have launched on the same day.

We’ll update with any changes discovered in the latest macOS High Sierra release below.

As for High Sierra’s release date, we may find out when to expect the software update later this month at Apple’s September 12 event.