This week’s top stories: Apple’s Sept. 12 event is official, case makers update SKUs to ‘iPhone Edition’, new betas, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces its iPhone 8/Edition event for September 12, major case makers say new premium model will be named iPhone Edition, new details on iPhone wireless charging, two new beta releases, redesigned multitasking for iPhone Edition/8, and more. Read on for a full recap of this week’s news.

While most reports until now suggested that the upcoming iPhones would be named iPhone 7s, 7s Plus, and 8, we heard this week that two major case makers have updated their SKUs to iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone Edition. Seth was able to talk with these manufacturers at IFA 2017 and these aren’t minor players; one company’s products are carried at Apple Stores and the other is one of the most popular brands over at 9to5Toys.

More details emerge this week about the wireless charging that will come with the iPhone Edition/8. The most interesting tidbit is that Apple is reported to be using a slower 7.5W Qi standard as opposed to the 15W that the latest 1.2 standards allow. Ben shared why he doesn’t think this will be much of an issue.

This week also brings two betas. Apple released its 8th version on Monday, followed up with the 9th on Thursday, bringing us closer to the GM release. Other news includes details about redesigned multitasking for the iPhone Edition/8 to replace the Home button, and an iPad like Dock to also be present. Not long after this news, we see some fresh renders of the expected multitasking, Dock, and more.

In Apple Watch news we learn specifics about new workouts that might come to the wearable soon, Fitbit releases its first real Apple Watch competitor, and we get a behind-the-scenes look at Apple’s exercise lab.

Head below for all of this week's top stories.

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s upcoming September 12 event, the iPhone 8 and gestures replacing the Home button, 4K movies in iTunes and the next Apple TV, and if we’ll see more from the HomePod at this event.

