Happy Hour Podcast 135 | iPhone 8 event at Steve Jobs Theater, iOS 11 possibilities, HomePod predictions
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s upcoming September 12 event, the iPhone 8 and gestures replacing the Home button, 4K movies in iTunes and the next Apple TV, and if we’ll see more from the HomePod at this event.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Report: Carrier sources indicate Apple iPhone 8 event date set for September 12
- Apple event reportedly scheduled for September 12 to debut iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, LTE Apple Watch and 4K Apple TV
- Apple officially announces iPhone 8 event for Sept. 12 at Steve Jobs Theater
- Apple wants to sell 4K movies for $20 in iTunes, but deals not yet agreed ahead of September event
- Amazon Prime Video support may not arrive with 4K Apple TV next month
- Report: iPhone 8 to feature iPad-like Dock, redesigned multitasking and new gestures to replace home button
- New video & renders showcase iPhone 8’s new dock, multitasking interface & more
- Sonos may challenge the HomePod with a cross-platform smart speaker [U]
