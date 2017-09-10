iPhone 8 to feature 2GB of RAM, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X to pack 3GB

We’ve heard quite a bit about the iPhone 8 and iPhone X this weekend, and things aren’t slowing down. Developer Steve Troughton Smith now offers a bit more information about the hardware of the new iPhones, including RAM specifications and camera details…

As far as RAM goes, Smith says the iPhone 8 will feature 2GB, while the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will both feature 3GB. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 7 Plus features 3GB of RAM and the iPhone 7 packs 2GB. As you can see, there’s not a huge difference in terms of RAM specs here but

In terms of camera technology, Smith says the iPhone X will feature a 12MP rear-facing camera with support for 4K video at 60 FPS and 1080p video at 240 FPS. As for the front camera, the device packs a 7MP camera with support for 1080p video at 30 FPS. It was originally speculated that the front camera would also support 4k video, but that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore.

Earlier today, the iOS 11 GM code offered more information about the iPhone X’s hardware, revealing Apple’s new A11 processor that features 6 cores – two high performance cores and four high efficiency cores. We also learned more about how Apple Pay and Face ID work in conjunction with one another and got a detailed look at the Face ID setup process.

Apple will take the stage on Tuesday at Steve Jobs Theater to officially announce the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. We’re also expecting a new Apple Watch and Apple TV with 4k support.

