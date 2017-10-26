Instagram releases Halloween themed face filters and stickers along with new ‘Superzoom’ feature

Instagram today has released several new features. First, the social media service has brought some Halloween face filters along with new stickers for some seasonal fun. Second is a new “Superzoom” feature that works with stories or direct.

Instagram detailed the new features in a blog post. Superzoom does what the name suggests by creating a dramatic video and audio effect. Here’s how Instagram describes the new feature and how to use it:

When you open the camera, you’ll see “Superzoom” next to “Boomerang” under the record button. Tap “Superzoom” and then tap record to automatically zoom in with suspenseful music. You can make a Superzoom of anything — your selfie, your friend’s goofy face or even your half-eaten sandwich. As always, you can send your video to your friends on Instagram Direct or add it to your story.

Sure to be popular over the coming days, Instagram’s new Halloween face filters and stickers offer some cool ways to be creative with the app.

Whether you’re planning spooky activities with friends or just hanging out at home, get into the Halloween spirit by turning yourself into a zombie, transforming from a vampire into a flying bat or getting lost in a mysterious fog. You can also add Halloween stickers to your photos and videos as a final touch.

The Halloween face filter and stickers will be available until November 6. Most recently, Instagram introduced a two-person live stream feature and earlier this month introduced the ability to cross-post Instagram Stories to Facebook Stories.

