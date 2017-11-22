Happy Hour Podcast 148 | HomePod misses holidays and iMac Pro rumors

This week Benjamin and Zac unpack the HomePod delay a week later, detail the competition going in to the holiday season, discuss expectations and potential challenges for Apple’s upcoming smart speaker, fresh iMac Pro rumors including Hey Siri support and much more.
- Spotify for iPhone X is now available with updated interface
- Apple delaying HomePod smart speaker launch until next year
- iMac Pro to feature A10 Fusion coprocessor, possibly for always-on ‘Hey Siri’
- Apple Watch Thanksgiving Activity Challenge returns this year, run/walk 5K to earn new iMessage sticker
- Review: Hunter SimpleConnect ceiling fan is a 2-in-1 HomeKit essential for home automation
- HomePod project cancelled & revived several times; was originally three-feet tall; ‘blindsided’ by Amazon – Bloomberg
- Sonos rolls out Spotify control with voice using Alexa ahead of delayed HomePod launch
- Apple’s holiday ad shows off wireless AirPods and a stunning dance performance in the snow
- Review: ecobee4 packs Alexa and Google Home control in a HomeKit thermostat
- Best Apple Black Friday Deals: 9.7-inch iPad $249, $250 off MacBooks, iTunes gift cards, more
