Google Play Music updated with support for iPhone X

Over a month after the device’s initial release, Google today has updated Play Music for iOS with support for iPhone X. With today’s update, the app now takes full advantage of the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch OLED display…

While Google’s change log for today’s update only lists “bug fixes,” it’s clear the app now offers much better optimization for the iPhone X. As you can see in the above screenshots, the app fully embraces the notch design for an immersive experience.

Google has been somewhat slow to update apps for the iPhone X. Just two weeks ago, Google Maps was updated with support for Apple’s new flagship, while the Google Docs suite was updated just a few days before that. Gmail for iOS was optimized last week.

Google Play Music is available as a free download from the App Store.

