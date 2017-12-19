Google Hangouts on iOS is now optimized for the iPhone X

At long last, Google today has updated Hangouts for iOS with support for the iPhone X. This update comes following a series of updates to Google’s other iOS applications and is one that’s been highly requested since the iPhone X’s release last month…

With today’s update, Hangouts for iOS is no longer letterboxed on the iPhone X. This means the app takes full advantage of the device’s display and correctly wraps around the notch design, as opposed to having black bars along the top and bottom.

Google’s change log for today’s update indicates iPhone X optimization is all that’s changed:

What’s New in Version 21.0.0 Optimized for iPhone X

Google has been slowly updating its suite of iOS apps with support for the iPhone X. Just last week, Google Play Music was updated with iPhone X optimization, while other apps were updated at a scattered place before that.

Google Hangouts is a free app on the App Store.

