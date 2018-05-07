WhatsApp gains special integration with Facebook & Instagram videos, new group admin features

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated with new features that help bridge the gap between it and other Facebook-owned applications. The new version also includes new features for group chats…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Headlining today’s update is support for playing Instagram and Facebook videos directly within WhatsApp. Now when you receive a link to a video from either of those platforms, the video will play within the WhatsApp interface. Newly added support for picture-in-picture means you can also watch the Facebook or Instagram video as you navigate between different messaging threads in WhatsApp.

In addition to improved Facebook and Instagram integration, today’s update also gives group administrators more capabilities. Group admins can now change a group’s subject or icon, and control what other members have administrative control of.

Here’s the full change log for today’s WhatsApp update:

When you receive a link to an Instagram or Facebook video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp. With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat.

If you’re a group admin, you can now remove admin rights from other participants. Select the admin in “Group Info” and tap “Dismiss As Admin.”

Group admins can now choose who can change a group’s subject, icon and description by going to “Group Info” and tapping “Group Settings.”

Today’s update comes after WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum announced last week that he was leaving the company amid growing differences in data sharing with WhatsApp parent company Facebook.

WhatsApp is a free download on the App Store.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: