iPhone: How to change navigation volume in Apple Maps

While it could be debated whether or not Apple Maps is better than its competitors, it’s an easy to use app that is built into every iOS device. When navigating and playing music with Apple Maps, it can be infuriating if the navigation volume is too quiet and your music over takes, or vice versa.

However, there is an option to either lower or raise the Apple Maps navigation voice. Follow along as we guide you through how to change the navigation volume in Apple Maps.

How to change navigation volume in Apple Maps

On your iPhone, head over to Settings > Maps > Driving & Navigation. Under Navigation Voice Volume you can now change the volume of the navigation.

Depending on which option you choose, iOS will automatically raise or lower the navigation voice and/or your media playback. For example, setting it to Loud Volume will reduce the media volume but also increase the voice volume when needed, while something like Low Volume will equal out both navigation and media volumes and play those at the same level.

Another option is to simply disable the voice in general and rely on visual cues to navigate.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: