Apple signs on Mimi Leder to direct upcoming drama series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

Variety reports that Apple has signed on a new director, Mimi Leder, for its untitled, unreleased drama series it’s currently working on behind the scenes. The series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon with executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin.

The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual.

With no timeline set, it’ll be interesting to see how Apple plans to rollout its now publicly known original content. The company has been aggressively pushing its content efforts over the past year with tons of new shows being worked on.

The company recently announced a multi-year partnership with Oprah, is said to be working on an animated film, and much more.

