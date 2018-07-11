Apple signs on Mimi Leder to direct upcoming drama series starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston
Variety reports that Apple has signed on a new director, Mimi Leder, for its untitled, unreleased drama series it’s currently working on behind the scenes. The series stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon with executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin.
The series provides an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women and men who carry out this daily televised ritual.
With no timeline set, it’ll be interesting to see how Apple plans to rollout its now publicly known original content. The company has been aggressively pushing its content efforts over the past year with tons of new shows being worked on.
The company recently announced a multi-year partnership with Oprah, is said to be working on an animated film, and much more.
Related Stories:
- Apple casts ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jason Momoa in upcoming ‘world-building drama’
- Apple in talks with Irish-based animation studio Cartoon Saloon, hints at possible film
- Apple adds Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul & others to upcoming ‘Are You Sleeping?’ drama
- Apple orders half-hour comedy featuring J.J Abrams and Sara Bareilles as executive producers
- Apple developing ‘Shantaram’ adaptation, led by ‘American Hustle’ screenwriter
- Apple adds Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama to its TV lineup
- Apple makes deal for its first animated series with ‘Bob’s Burgers’ creator
- Director Damien Chazelle takes on straight-to-series order for future Apple drama
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: