Supply-chain report says LG to supply screens for 20M 6.1-inch LCD iPhones

Earlier reports have suggested that LG is likely to supply OLED screens for between two million and five million 2018 iPhones, and a new report today says that the company will also pick up a more substantial order for the LCD model …

Digitimes, citing a report from Korean-language site Newspim, reiterates previous reports of LG’s OLED orders, but says it has also picked up an order for 20M screens for the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone expected to be the most affordable of this year’s new models.

LG Display has reportedly signed a deal with Apple under which it will start shipping both LCD and OLED panels to the US smartphone vendor for the production of its next-generation iPhone devices in the second half of 2018, according to a Korea-based Newspim report. Based on the contract, LG Display is expected to ship 3-4 million OLED panels as well as 20 million LCD smartphone panels to Apple in 2018, said the report, which added that LG Display will produce the OLED panels needed for the iPhone from its E6 6G fab in Paju.

It’s believed that LG impressed Apple with the advanced display tech in its G7 ThinQ Android phone.

The report also echoes previous ones in suggesting that LG will pick up the bulk of the orders for the OLED screen in next year’s 6.5-inch model. It had initially been suggested that this might happen this year, but the firm reportedly struggled to hit quality standards in high-volume production.

A recent report explained the tech that may help Apple adopt the near-bezel-free iPhone X design for the LCD iPhone.

