iPad (Pro or not) is a fantastic device to use in landscape mode. However, iPad defaults to the portrait orientation. Follow along to learn how to enable rotation lock on iPad.

How to enable rotation lock on iPad

Pull down Control Center from the top right. Make sure your iPad is in the orientation you’d like it to be locked in. Underneath the system functions (Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc)., tap on the rotation lock icon (padlock with a circular arrow around it).

On older iPads (before iPad Air), there is a switch on the right side of the iPad that can be used to rotate the screen. You’ll just need to go into Settings > General and switch the setting from mute to rotation lock.

