Twelve South launches BookBook, Journal, and SurfacePad cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

Twelve South is out today with another update to its popular products, this time releasing its BookBook, Journal, and Surface cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. All made from high-quality leather, these Twelve South iPhone cases offer a range of style and function.

Earlier this week, Twelve South released its Journal case for the new 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro as well as a 15-inch version. 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy went hands-on with it and was impressed finding it “both beautiful and functional.”

We also saw the new PowerPic debut as a wireless charger meets digital photo frame.

Today, the company has updated its BookBook, Journal, and SurfacePad cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.

BookBook is Twelve South’s most robust iPhone case with five pockets and sturdy protection.

BookBook marries a wallet with an iPhone case, combining two of your must-have items into one beautiful leather book. The wallet portion of this high-quality leather case has five pockets, including slots to hold your ID, credit cards and even a pocket for cash.

Journal is a great choice if you want a folio-style wallet case with a more understated design.

If you love the convenience of a full wallet case but want a more subtle design to our BookBook, then Journal is the perfect case for you! With it’s all-leather wallet design and incorporated interior shell, your iPhone will be fully protected from accidental drops and dings.’

And SurfacePad its the slimmest option in the lineup, but it still offers two car slots for convenience.

SurfacePad for iPhone was designed for those who crave a thinner minimal iPhone cover. This luxury leather cover protects the front and back of your iPhone from common hazards, like concrete countertops or the keys in your bag.

Most of the cases for the latest iPhone models are available now, with some shipping out over the coming weeks.

You can pick up the new cases direct from Twelve South as well as its Amazon storefront.

BookBook from $60

Journal from $70

SurfacePad – $50

