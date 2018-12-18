Qualcomm slams Apple’s response to iPhone ban in China, says it should be ‘taking a bite out of sales’

After criticizing Apple in a statement yesterday for its response to China’s injunction against certain iPhone models, Qualcomm continues its PR circuit today. Speaking to Bloomberg, Qualcomm General Counsel Don Rosenberg today slammed Apple for its reaction to the China ban, saying it’s something that “needs to be taken very seriously.”

Rosenberg argues that the iPhone sales ban in China should be “taking a bite out of Apple’s sales” immediately. Apple, however, continues to sell all models of the iPhone in China as it believes it is in full compliance with the court order.

“It’s something that needs to be taken very seriously,” Rosenberg said. The order “should be taking a bite out of Apple’s sales right now.”

Bloomberg reports that the court order directly affects the sale of the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The iPhone XS and iPhone XR are not included because they were released after Qualcomm filed for the injunction, Rosenberg also confirmed today that Qualcomm has since asked the court to extend the ban to those devices.

Rosenberg also adds that it is not up to Apple to decide whether it is in compliance with the court order, but rather it’s Apple responsibility to comply with the order and return to the court to prove it no longer infringes upon the two Qualcomm patents:

The Qualcomm executive said the burden is on Apple to comply with the order or return to the court to prove that it’s no longer in infringement. The ban will remain in place until the court reverses it, he said.

While Qualcomm has been incredibly vocal on the China injunction, Apple has been reserved and only said that it is in compliance and that all iPhones remain available to its customers in China. Read more coverage of the ongoing battle at the links below:

