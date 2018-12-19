Apple shares new holiday-themed ‘Shot on iPhone XS and XR’ feature

- Dec. 19th 2018 10:17 am PT

0

Apple has shared its latest Shot on iPhone feature, this time with a holiday twist. Titled Holiday cheer, winter landscapes and more, the new collection of images highlights impressive seasonal shots from iPhone XR and XS users from around the world.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Apple opens the latest Shot on iPhone installment with a reminder about the new camera features that arrived with the iPhone XR and XS.
Photographers around the world are capturing stunning images this holiday season with iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.
New camera features including Smart HDR bring better highlight and shadow detail across photos. iPhone’s Portrait mode adds a dramatic background blur, and the larger and deeper pixels improve low-light performance in photos.

The images in this feature include sharp portraits of people and pets, nature, and more.

Here are all the images shared in today’s Newsroom post:

This past fall, Apple shared a fascinating Shot on iPhone XS video showing impressive experiments with 4K, slo-mo, and time-lapse recordings.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iPhone XS

iPhone XS

iPhone Xs is Apple's flagship 2018 5.8-inch OLED smartphone. It features improved cameras, a new gold color, and more.
iPhone XR

iPhone XR

iPhone XR integrates "breakthrough technologies from iPhone XS in an all-screen glass and aluminum design with the most advanced LCD in a smartphone featuring a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and six beautiful finishes," according to Apple.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Integrated Watch charger and MFi Lightning cable