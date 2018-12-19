Apple shares new holiday-themed ‘Shot on iPhone XS and XR’ feature

Apple has shared its latest Shot on iPhone feature, this time with a holiday twist. Titled Holiday cheer, winter landscapes and more, the new collection of images highlights impressive seasonal shots from iPhone XR and XS users from around the world.
Photographers around the world are capturing stunning images this holiday season with iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.New camera features including Smart HDR bring better highlight and shadow detail across photos. iPhone’s Portrait mode adds a dramatic background blur, and the larger and deeper pixels improve low-light performance in photos.
The images in this feature include sharp portraits of people and pets, nature, and more.
Here are all the images shared in today’s Newsroom post:
View this post on Instagram
погодка подсобила конечно 😏 . . . #shotoniphonexsmax #streetleaks #streetfinder #streetclassics #vscoua #s1mple_shots #mobilephotoru #kievlike #want_kiev #kievgrams #kievgram #kievblog #kievlife #kievonline #kievtoday #kievpics #kievday #kiev_insta #ilovekiev #kievphoto #kievgo #kievtown #kievnow #igerskiev #kievcity #kievlove #vscokiev #lovestorykyiv #kiev_instacity #ig_kiev
View this post on Instagram
Had fun on this portrait photowalk today. Thanks to @davina.alexandra for being our model for the afternoon. #shotoniphone edited in @affinitybyserif #affinityphoto #ipadpro2018 – #shotoniphonexs #todayatapple #madeinaffinity #bnw_planet #top_bnw #pocket_bnw #world_bnw #ae_bnw #bnw_diamond #bnw_life #rsa_bnw #bnwsplash_flair
Autumn leaves with Mt. Fuji 🗻🍁👌🏻 #ShotOniPhoneXs pic.twitter.com/LBomvRJRJu
— samalive (@samnotalive) December 2, 2018
This past fall, Apple shared a fascinating Shot on iPhone XS video showing impressive experiments with 4K, slo-mo, and time-lapse recordings.
