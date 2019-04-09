Apple promotes Apple Watch customization with new ‘More Powerful, More Colorful’ video

Apple continues to promote the customization of Apple Watch this evening with a new video on YouTube. This time, Apple is focusing on the ability to seamlessly switch between bands with your Apple Watch.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

In a new video shared to YouTube today, Apple touts that the Apple Watch Series 4 is “more powerful and more colorful.” The video comes in at 15 seconds long and quickly runs through various Apple Watch bands and casing options.

Apple touts:

Apple Watch Series 4 is completely redesigned. And now you can give it a fresh look with new bands in a variety of styles and colors.

Apple just recently released its spring collection of Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases last month. The company released Sport Loop bands in Papaya, Cerulean, Spearmint and Lilac, while the Nike band expanded to new Spruce Fog, Teal Tint and Hyper Grape colors.

Watch the new video below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Related stories: