Apple releasing fifth iOS 12.3 developer and public betas today

Testing the iOS 12.3 developer beta on your iPhone or iPad? The fifth beta version of iOS 12.3 will be available shortly. We’ll update our coverage to highlight any changes discovered in the beta release.

iOS 12.3 beta includes Apple’s new TV app which supports new video features including Apple TV Channels. Apple also has a tvOS 12.3 developer beta for testing the new TV app on the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. Apple TV 3 boxes will also gain the new TV app when the software release is finalized.

Apple released the first developer beta version of the upcoming software release on March 27th. Apple’s developer beta program is also testing pre-release versions of watchOS 5.2.1 for Apple Watch and macOS Mojave 10.14.5 for Mac.

We’ll likely see each software update released sometime this month. The current official software versions include iOS 12.2, watchOS 5.2, tvOS 12.2.1, and macOS 10.14.4. iOS 12.2 brought new Animoji, support for AirPods 2, and Apple News+, the new news and magazines subscription service.

We’ll update our coverage when iOS 12.3 beta 5 is released shortly. We also expect the public beta version plus watchOS 5.2.1 beta 5 today. macOS and tvOS beta updates are also likely coming shortly.

Update:

Fifth iOS 12.3, watchOS 5.2.1, macOS 10.14.5, and tvOS 12.3 + fourth Apple TV Software 7.3 betas now available https://t.co/RsZ2vCVlfY — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) May 7, 2019

Read more:

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: