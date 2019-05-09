Apple launches ‘Springtime Savings’ Apple Pay deals with Postmates, Wayfair, more

Following last week’s Mother’s Day-themed Apple Pay deal, Apple this week has launched a collection of new Apple Pay deals in celebration of springtime. The new deals offer savings in a wide array of different applications including Postmates, Wayfair, Shipt, and more.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

The latest Apple Pay deals are valid from May 9th through May 22nd. Apple says that you’ll receive the savings so long as you checkout with Apple Pay in-app on iOS or on the web. The deals are valid in the United States only.

Here’s the full rundown of the offers:

1-800-Flowers – Free shipping on a special spring gift collection.

– Free shipping on a special spring gift collection. Belk – Get up to 20% off in the Belk app.

– Get up to 20% off in the Belk app. Postmates – Get up to $100 in free delivery credits.

– Get up to $100 in free delivery credits. Priceline – Get $10 off a $100 Express Deal® hotel in the Priceline app.

– Get $10 off a $100 Express Deal® hotel in the Priceline app. Saks Fifth Avenue – Get a free special beauty gift in the Saks app.

– Get a free special beauty gift in the Saks app. Shipt – Get $50 off membership, and a $10 credit on your first order.

– Get $50 off membership, and a $10 credit on your first order. Sonic Drive-In – Free Cheeseburger for your next visit when you order in the SONIC app.

– Free Cheeseburger for your next visit when you order in the SONIC app. Wayfair – Get a $10 gift card when you shop in the Wayfair app.

Apple ran a similar springtime Apple Pay promotion last year, offering discounts in apps such as Adidas, Goat, Saks Fifth Avenue, and more.

Read more: