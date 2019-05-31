Have you already purchased a Mac but now decided that you’d like to protect it with AppleCare? Keep reading for how to add the coverage to your Mac within 60 days of purchase, even if you didn’t buy it from Apple.

AppleCare coverage is offered when purchasing a Mac from Apple on its website and in stores, but you can also add it after the fact. Even if you didn’t purchase your Mac from Apple, you can extend your warranty to three years and add physical damage protection within 60 days of your original purchase.

Your Mac will need to be in normal working condition and not damaged to add AppleCare. We’ll cover three ways to add AppleCare below.

If you opt to add AppleCare online or by phone, be sure to have your serial number handy ( → About This Mac). AppleCare for Mac desktops starts at $99, while coverage for Mac notebooks starts at $249. Read more about AppleCare for Mac here.

How to add AppleCare to your Mac after purchase

Online

Head to Apple’s add AppleCare website Choose Mac desktops or Mac notebooks, then enter your serial number or sign in with your Apple ID Follow the prompts to purchase AppleCare within 60 days of buying your Mac (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

By Phone

Have proof of purchase available for your Mac Call Apple Support at 800.275.2273 (800.APL.CARE) Ask to add AppleCare to your Mac (you’ll need to complete a remote diagnostic)

In Store

Head to an Apple Store with your Mac You’ll need to complete a visual inspection and have proof of purchase

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: