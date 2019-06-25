As expected, Apple Pay is now rolling out to users in Slovakia and Portugal. This was first reported over the weekend, and the wait has been a long time coming for many users. Apple Pay is also expected to roll out to users in Greece over the coming hours.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple Pay’s launch in Slovakia has been delayed several different times, but today is the day it’s finally rolling out to users. Apple is commemorating the launch with a “Get Started With Apple Pay” guide in the App Store, as noted by users on Twitter.

Here are the banks that support Apple Pay in Slovakia:

Boon

Edenred

J&T Banka

Monese

N26

Revolut

Slovenska Sporitelna

Tatra banka

mBank

And Portugal:

Monese

N266

Revolut

Apple Pay has come to numerous new countries in Europe this year, launching in countries such as Hungary, Luxembourg, Iceland, and the Netherlands. In the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to retailers such as Target and Taco Bell, as well as to new transit platforms, sports venues, and more.

If you’re eagerly awaiting Apple Pay in Greece, Slovakia, and Portugal, keep in mind that the feature is still in the process of rolling out. Because of this, you might encounter some hiccups and server problems during the setup process. Assuming you have a compatible card, you can head to the Wallet app to start the process of setting up Apple Pay.

View the full list of Apple Pay countries and regions on Apple’s website.

Apple Pay em Portugal! Aleluia!! pic.twitter.com/ae0Sv9OvVr — Guilherme Pinto (@depinapinto) June 26, 2019

You can choose from these Banks pic.twitter.com/05Rd9Ap7ok — Jezsó Miklós (@Mikike) June 26, 2019

Read more: