Want to use your iPhone to automate your day to make life easier? Follow along for how to create repeating scheduled alarms.

Whether you need to create lots of repeating scheduled alarms or just a few, it’s easy to take advantage of the Clock app on iPhone to help you stay on top of everything from waking up to daily or weekly tasks.

In addition to setting up custom alarms, we’ll look at using custom labels to keep them organized and using Siri to turn them off and on.

How to create repeating scheduled alarms on iPhone

Open the Clock app on iPhone Choose the Alarm tab at the bottom and tap the + icon in the top right corner Set your alarm time, then tap Repeat Choose what days of the week you’d like to repeat your alarm, then tap Back Tap Label if you’d like, after entering one choose Back Tap Save in the top right corner

Here’s how the process looks:

After choosing what days you want your alarm to repeat, tap Back and tap Label if you’d like to create a custom one.

In addition to organizing your alarms, you can use a label to ask Siri to turn individual alarms on and off. You can also ask Siri to turn all of your alarms off and on.

